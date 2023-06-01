Shelby County 4-H holds Woodworking Workshop

Shelby County 4-H offered a Woodworking Workshop to youth in second through sixth grades on May 13.
Jeff and Robin Schrock started BenchWorx in 2015 in Toledo. It is a mobile education program whose mission is to introduce students of all ages to the art of woodworking.
There were 24 4-H members who learned basic woodworking skills at the workshop. 4-Hers learned how to use a hand drill, hand saw, a miter box and several other tools. They also learned about cutting angles and measuring.
The first group, fourth through sixth graders, used an awl and made name plates and then chose a woodworking project. They made trucks, sailboats, battleships and variety of other projects.
The second group, second through fourth graders, made a name plate and then chose their project. There were sailboats, battleships and a few photo holders that were given to moms for Mother’s Day.
Each 4-H member completed their project with help from Jeff and Robin.
For more information about 4-H in Shelby County or other 4-H activities, contact Yolanda at 217-774-9546 or email her at nation2@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 1125 W. N. Second St. in Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.