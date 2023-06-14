Shelby County 4-H Clover Kids do community projects

On June 3, the Clover Kids Cloverbud Club met for their June meeting at the 4-H Center in Shelbyville.
Clover Kids members received a Farm Credit Grant in March. The grant awarded was for purchasing a sign for the Shelby County Fairgrounds, which can be seen in front of Shelby County Farm Bureau.
Clover Kids celebrated their last meeting before summer break with donuts and each made their own customized tie-dye shirt. Clover Kids also made tie-dye doggie bandanas for the Genesis Animal Rescue to give to dogs being adopted.
Their second community project of the morning was making thank you cards for Gary Knierim, originally from Findlay, who will be going on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in June with his daughter. The Clover Kids thanked Gary for his service.
The Clover Kids will be displaying their projects at the Shelby County 4-H Fair July 17-19. The Clover Kids will have their first meeting of the new 4-H year later in September.
For more information about 4-H in Shelby County or other 4-H activities, contact Yolanda at 217-774-9546 or email her at nation2@illinois.edu. The Extension office is located at 1125 W. N. 2nd St. in Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.