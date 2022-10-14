The Shelby County Junior 4-H Association received an early Halloween treat, courtesy of Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) and its participation in CoBank’s Sharing Success program.
On Oct. 13, fair board officials received a ceremonial check for $20,000 from representatives of SEC and CoBank.
“The Shelby County 4-H and Junior Fair Board was in desperate need to upgrade its restroom facilities in the 4-H Center. The new restroom facilities will be air-conditioned, have better handicap accessibility, and be more accommodating for young families. The cooperative also addressed some power line issues by rerouting some of the power lines that went over the building. This was a perfect fit for SEC and the CoBank Sharing Success program,” said SEC President/CEO Josh Shallenberger.
“This project was long overdue. We will be excited and happy once this project is completed. The 4-H center is not only used by 4-H clubs, various other groups, organizations and families use it as well.
The community as a whole can rent this building out and that section of the 4-H Center was inadequate and really unsafe,” said Shelby County 4-H Board President Don Telgmann.
SEC’s $10,000 donation was matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program. Sharing Success was established in 2012 to celebrate the International Year of the Cooperative. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $56 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.
“We have been doing this program since 2012. We set aside $3 million every year and receive applications from April 1 to Oct. 1, and match dollar for dollar for our members up to $10,000 each. It all goes to improving rural America. We are proud to be part of this,” said Aaron Johnson, Vice President of CoBank.
Since the inception of CoBank’s Sharing Success program, the cooperative has received matching dollars for donations to the Shelbyville Fire Department, Roxy Theatre, Shelby County Veteran’s Fund, Shelby County CEO program, Taylorville Development Association, Shelby County Dive Team, Meridian Ag Foundation, Pana Sacred Heart School and the Village of Strasburg Park to name a few.
CoBank, headquartered just outside Denver, Colo., is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending institutions chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities.
Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC), headquartered in Shelbyville, is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing service to members large and small.
More than 700 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states deliver energy and energy solutions to more than 30 million members every day.
The co-op serves more than 10,000 meters over 2,203 miles of line in parts of Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby counties. For more information visit shelbyelectric.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.