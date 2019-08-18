The Shelby Council of the American Legion Auxiliary met on July 22 at the Windsor Post Home.
Refreshments were served by the Windsor Auxiliary. Vice President Debbie Shoaff called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Chaplain Betty Smith gave the opening prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and the preamble were recited in unison. Roll call of officers was answered by five. Roll call of units showed there were 10 members in attendance.
The minutes from the June 22 meeting held at Stewardson were read by Secretary Sheila Renner. Renner also gave the treasurer's report. A motion was made by Betty Dawkins and seconded by Barbara Collins to accept both of the reports. The treasurer's report will be filed for audit.
The making of blankets and pillows that was discussed at the June meeting go to the No Veteran Dies Alone project being done by the VFW and Auxiliary.
Completing member death notices in a timely manner was discussed. Also discussed was the post card members received about a book that will be published and the information needed for it.
Betty Smith won the door prize. The total for CARE was $10. Smith gave the closing prayer. Vice President Shoaff closed the meeting at 7:45 p.m.
