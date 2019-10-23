The Shelby Council of the American Legion Auxiliary met Sept. 11 at the Herrick Post Home.
Refreshments were served by the Herrick Auxiliary. President Dawn Morganson called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Chaplain Betty Smith gave the opening prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and the preamble were recited in unison. Roll call of officers was answered by six.
Roll call of units was answered by 19 representing five units.
The minutes from the July 22 meeting held at the Windsor Post Home were read by Secretary Sheila Renner. Renner also gave the Treasurer's report. A motion was made by Sue Gas and seconded by Betty Smith to accept both of these reports. Motion carried. The treasurer's report will be filed for audit. A committee to audit the records consisted of Betty Dawkins and Wilma Boys. The audit committee reported that they were in balance.
The door prize from the County Council was won by Chris Cothern. The Herrick door prize was won by Lisa Hardimon. The collection for CARE totaled $14.
The closing prayer was given by Betty Smith. Morganson closed the meeting at 7:45 p.m. The next meeting will be at the Oconee Post Home on Oct. 28 with the refreshments at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7. The 19"‘ District President will attend and will bring information on her programs for the year.
