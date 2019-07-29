The Shelby County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary met June 22 at the Community Building Center in Stewardson.
Refreshments were served by the Stewardson Auxiliary. President Dawn Morganson called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. Chaplain Betty Smith gave the opening prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble were recited in unison. Roll call of officers was answered by six. Roll call of units showed there were 20 members in attendance.
The minutes of the April 22 meeting at the Findlay Post Home were read by Secretary Sheila Renner. The treasurer's report was given by Sheila Renner. A motion was made by Barbara Wells and seconded by Betty Dawkins to accept both of the reports. Motion carried. The treasurer's report will be filed for audit.
The Stewardson Auxiliary had previously chosen Mackenzie Brown of rural Stewardson to represent them at Illini Girls State. However, Mackenzie was unable to give her report, so the meeting continued.
Stewardson Auxiliary had a winner in the Americanisin essay contest. The title of the essay was "What Are My Responsibilities as a United State Citizen." Natalie Hayes was a third-place winner at the 19th District level in class II (ninth and 10th grade) students. Renner also announced that the Auxiliary had sponsored Todd Layton as an applicant for the Edna May Unfer Nurses Scholarship. Todd was a winner of a $1,000 scholarship.
Next on the agenda was the election of officers. There were no new nominations for president, but the consensus was to offer the position to Dawn if she would accept, which she did. After some discussion with the other officers accepting to retain their offices, a motion was made by Betty Dawkins and seconded by Maude Hartman to elect the following officers for the 2019-2020 year. They are President Dawn Morganson,;Vice President Debbie Shoaff, Historian Sue Gass, Secretary-Treasurer Sheila Renner, Chaplain Betty Smith and Sgt. of Arms Barbara Collins.
It was announced the Shelbyville VFW and Legion Auxiliary have started a project where they meet to make pillows and blankets for veterans of all the different branches.
A discussion was held pertaining to the size of the blankets and the kinds of material needed and when they meet. It was hoped the women from the Shelbyville unit will have that information and bring it to the county meeting at the Windsor Post Home on July 22.
The collection for CARE totaled $23. The door prize was won by Betty Dawkins. Having no other business to come before the council, Betty Smith gave the closing prayer and President Morganson closed the meeting at 7:45 p.m.
