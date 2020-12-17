Sharon Robb elected Siemer Milling Human Resources VP

Sharon Robb of Effingham has been elected Vice President of Human Resources for Siemer Milling Company of Teutopolis.
Robb has been a part of Siemer Milling Company for 20 years. She joined Siemer Milling Company in 2000 as the Administrative Assistant to the President. Four years later her role shifted and she became the Human Resource Assistant while still holding her position as Administrative Assistant to the President.
“I was able to pick up additional duties in HR. In 2007, I obtained my Professional Human Resource Certification from SHRM,” said Robb.
Ultimately, hard work and perseverance led her to become the Human Resource Manager in 2008 and today the Vice President of Human Resources. Robb is a member of the company’s Leadership Group.
“I enjoy that I’m able to work with all managers and supervisors to support the SMC mission through talent management and training,” adds Robb.
Robb, her husband, Tom, and their two daughters moved to Effingham 23 years ago and have been active within the community ever since. Robb was a participating member of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Vision 2020 group and currently works with its Impact 2030 group. She is also a facilitator in Pacific Institute Thought Patterns 5.0.
Siemer Milling Company, established in 1882, has 180 employees between its Teutopolis, Hopkinsville and West Harrison locations.
