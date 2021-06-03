Sgt. Travis Buhnerkempe graduates from Staff and Command program

The Effingham County Sheriffs Office announced the recent graduation of Sgt. Travis Buhnerkempe from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University.
Buhnerkempe has successfully completed the 22-week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois, from Oct. 12, 2020 to March 28, 2021. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 25,000 students both nationally and internationally. Buhnerkempe was a student in SPSC Class 491, which accommodated a total of 24 students.
The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.
Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community.
Since its inception, the center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office anticipates a variety of benefits from Buhnerkempe’s attendance at this program. Many of the program’s graduates go on to achieve a variety of leadership positions within their respective agencies.
Buhnerkempe began his career with the Effingham County Sheriffs Office on Jan. 15, 2006, as a Patrol Deputy. He was promoted to Patrol Corporal on Jan. 17, 2016, and Patrol Sergeant on Oct. 6, 2019. He currently serves as a vital member of the Sheriff’s Command staff.
