The Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild of Flora will be hosting a drive-thru quilt show on Sunday, June 28, at Valbert’s Drive-In Feed Store, 215 E. North Ave. in Flora.
It will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. To enter the show, turn into the alleyway from Sycamore Street and enter behind the store. You will drive through the building to view quilts hanging on both sides of your vehicle. You will then exit onto North Avenue.
The cost of the show is free but donations toward Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild will be accepted. Raffle tickets will also be on sale for two quilts.
The show will include around 50 quilts and will only be a small sampling of the quilts that will be shown at the Guild’s upcoming large quilt show on Oct. 9 and 10 at Floyd Henson Junior High in Flora.
The guild is also encouraging community participation this day and are asking homes and businesses to hang a quilt on their front porch, in front of their business, or anywhere on their property. The guild will be handing out a list to those at the quilt show of which neighborhoods to drive though. There will be a rain date of July 12.
The Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild is a local community-minded group whose mission is to stimulate an interest in quilts and quilt making, educate its members, provide for the exchange of information and encourage community giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.