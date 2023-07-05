The 2023 Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Show was held June 24 and 25. There were several entries of quilts and items on display that included the guild mystery quilts for 2023.
The raffle quilt, "Noah’s Ark," was hand-colored, hand-embroidered and pieced by the guild's Sandy Evans and won by Donna Kreitmeyer. This year's raffle for the basket had a first and second prize. The first prize went to Jenny Hagerstrom and the second prize to Sue Wilkerson of Charleston, who in turn donated fabric for the guild's charity quilts. Brenda Pierce’s quilt, "Pierce Farm," won the Viewer’s Choice Award.
The guild meeting is held on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Neoga Municipal Building at 6 p.m. Quilters of all levels are welcome to attend. For more information visit sewhappyheartsneoga.wixsite.com/sewhappy or Sew Happy Hearts on Facebook.
The guild thanks all members and others for their support and help, as well as Rosie Hickman and her crew for setting up and taking down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.