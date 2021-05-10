Effingham County has enlisted the help of MAPPING the Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development.
Originally planned for early 2020, the MAPPING program is a participant-driven strategic visioning and planning process, whereby local leaders and citizen volunteers create a long-range vision for the future of Effingham County and a plan of action for achieving it. A series of five three-hour sessions involving community members will be held to discuss the questions:
• Where are we now?
• Where do we want to be?
• How are we going to get there?
• How do we make it happen?
• How do we make it happen and maintain the momentum?
During the course of these five planning sessions, participants will identify three to six high-priority goals for the community, an action plan for implementation, and break into groups to begin work on their goals and projects. After the conclusion of the MAPPING program, participants will organize a town meeting to share their ideas and projects with the community and invite local participation.
Sessions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, 16, 30 and Oct. 7 and 14. Dinner will be provided from 5 to 6 p.m. on those dates.
A MAPPING Steering Committee was formed to look for interested volunteers to participate in these five visioning sessions, as well as attain sponsors with a vested interest in the future of Effingham County. The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance are partnering with other community organizations to bring this program to Effingham County.
Interested community members are encouraged to participate in the MAPPING program and/or help by becoming a sponsor. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated at any level to help support this important effort.
For more information, contact Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart at lhart@effinghamcountychamber.com or 217-342-4147 or Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President Courtney Yockey at cyockey@groweffinghamcountyil.com or 217-342-4214. To sign up to participate in the sessions, contact Jamie Niemerg at jniemerg@effinghamcountychamber.com or call the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce at 217-342-4147.
