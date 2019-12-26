Washington Savings Bank recently recognized four employees for their years of service to the bank.
Theresa Morrow was recognized for 30 years of service. She began her employment in September 1989 as a consumer loan processor. She has worked in many other areas, including Teller and New Accounts. She currently handles the daily operational duties while assisting customers as needed.
Deb Repking was recognized for 25 years of service with the bank. Deb began her career in October 1994. Her role of head teller has gained her the Effingham Daily News People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Bank Teller” several times throughout the years.
Kristin Niemerg was recognized for 10 years of employment with the bank. She began her employment as a part time teller in May 2009. After graduating with her accounting degree in 2012 she went to full time employment and is currently our accounting manager.
David Doedtman was recognized for 10 years of service with Washington Saving Bank. Dave began his employment in August 2009 as the Chief Financial Officer and was named President and CEO in January 2014.
Washington Savings Bank is proud to have these experienced employees as part of their team throughout the years. If you have an interest in starting a career in banking, stop by any of our locations today or email your resume to customercare@washingtonsavings.net.
