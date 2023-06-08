Senior Health Specialties joins chamber

The Effingham County Chamber welcomed new member Senior Health Specialties Inc.
Located at 15780 N. 1400th Street in Effingham, Senior Health Specialties offers seniors an alternative for retirement living by creating a unique combination of housing coupled with individualized support services with over 30 years of combined management experience in the health care industry.
Each facility is committed to the resident’s emotional, physical and social well-being, yet strives to foster their independence and autonomy. Over the past 20-plus years, SHS has created over 300 employment opportunities and serviced over 500 residents in 14 communities.
