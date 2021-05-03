National Police Appreciation Week is May 9-15, and State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, is hoping residents throughout the 55th Senate District will help send a hearty thank you to law enforcement for the work they do to keep communities safe.
"Police officers have a very difficult and often thankless job. National Police Appreciation Week is a way to acknowledge them and show our appreciation," said Bailey. "Our men and women in blue work tirelessly to protect our communities and keep us safe. That's why in return I want to thank them by hosting this card drive."
Bailey is asking people to mail or drop off cards, handwritten notes, encouraging and uplifting stories, drawings, etc. by Thursday, May 13, to his district offices in Louisville (152 S. Church Street, P.O. Box I, Louisville, IL 62858) and Mattoon (88 Broadway Street, Suite 1, Mattoon, IL 61938). He and his staff will personally deliver the notes/drawings to police officers throughout the 55th District.
"I encourage all groups — churches, schools and nonprofit organizations across the 55th District to be creative and to flood my office with well wishes. This is a time where we need to come together and show our support for those in blue. I would also encourage people to display blue outdoor lights on their front porches during the week of May 9-15, and to personally thank the members of law enforcement they encounter when out and about in town."
