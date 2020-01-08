State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) is working with local Farm Bureaus in Clay, Effingham, Jasper and Richland counties to host seminars to answer questions about the multiyear reassessment program on agricultural land in Illinois. The seminars will be Thursday, Jan. 23, at the following locations:
- 8-10 a.m. Clay County Farm Bureau (Louisville), Gretchen Simpson 618-665-3300
- 2-4 p.m. Jasper County Farm Bureau (Newton), Tony Trimble 618-783-2733
- 6-8 p.m. Effingham County Farm Bureau (Effingham), Julie Stephens 217-342-2103
“I am happy to be working with our local farm bureaus to host these seminars in four of the counties I represent,” said Bailey. “The state Farm Bureau is providing us with their expert on farmland assessment to come down and present a program and answer questions. We are fortunate to also have our local supervisors of assessment on hand to help answer questions for those who may have other kinds of questions dealing with resident assessments.”
More information on these seminars can be found online at repbailey.com. It is recommended people RSVP to their local farm bureau or to Bailey’s office to ensure enough materials are available. Seating is limited.
