The 21st annual Sehi Family Reunion was held Aug. 15 at Montrose Park South Pavilion.
Cindy Lidy said the prayer. Everyone then helped themselves to the potluck food.
Attending were Bruce and Cindy Lidy, Deb Ruholl, Danny and Lynn Davis, Aaron and Gauge Davis, Amy Fearday, Nadine Holland, Brent and Cordon Holland, Faye Young, Brianna Young, Cindy Fearday, Natalie Fearday and Genny Fearday.
After eating, Cindy Lidy was presented a gift card and thanks for her years of work running the reunion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.