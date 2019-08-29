The 20th annual Sehi family reunion was Aug. 11 at Montrose Park.
Cindy Lidy began with the blessing, which was followed by a basket dinner at 12:30 p.m.
Following the meal, an informal meeting was held. A moment of silence was observed for members of the family who passed away. Gratitude was extended to military personnel present and a prayer was given for the safety of family members in the military.
Several branches of the family were represented and pictures were taken.
Gifts were presented to the new baby present, Amelia Pals; military recognition, Dominic Thoele; jar of candy to the best guesser, Maria Ruholl; Oldest person, Bob Pals; newlyweds, Mike and Brandi Henning.
After discussion, it was decided to continue to have the reunion on an annual basis. The reunion will be the second Sunday of August. Therefore the reunion next year will be Aug. 9 at noon at Montrose Park.
The rest of the afternoon was spent visiting.
Those attending were Bruce and Cindy Lidy, Nick Pals and Jayme Dasenbrock, all of Dieterich; Norbert and Angie Thoele, Dominic Thoele, Bob and Nancy Pals, Dean Pals and Michelle, Faye Young, Brandy Henning, and Justin and Kayla Young and family, all of Teutopolis; Mike and Debby Ruholl of Montrose; William (Bill) and Kathy Fearday, Jessica, Morgan and Mason Closson, all of Sigel; Jeff and Maria Ruholl and sons, Charles D. Fearday, Amy Fearday, Genny Fearday, Scott and Kelly Pals, Zack and Haley Pals and family, Cindy and Natalie Fearday, Nadine Holland and family, Adam and Stephanie Lidy, all of Efiingham; Danny and Lynn Ann Davis, and Aaron Davis and Gauge, of Watson; Bart Pals of Jewett; and Tom and Donna Rieman of Farina; Mike and Lynn Ruholl, and Brad and Carrie Ruholl, all of Toledo; Keith and Diana Fearday of Neoga; Ellen Fearday of Savoy; Juanita Henson of Tennessee; Mary Revel of Mokenzie, Texas.
Approximately 65 were in attendance.
