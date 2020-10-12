The Strasburg-Stewardson Area Seasoned Citizens group has returned to meetings and had a group of 11 at the Sept. 30 meeting.
We had great food and fellowship, told a few stories and jokes, played Bingo for prizes, and decided on the October meeting.
The October meeting will be Oct. 28, the last Wednesday of the month at noon at the Strasburg Community Center, and we will have Tacos and Taco salads. Everyone has volunteered to bring the necessities and of course there will be great desserts.
All seniors in the area are invited to attend. Hope to see more of you this month. If you want to wear a costume you can since it is close to Halloween.
