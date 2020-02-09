The Seasoned Citizens met Dec. 18 for its Christmas get-together.
Only 11 members attended. Everyone exchanged gifts, which were a pair of Christmas socks. Two games were played with the winners getting prizes, and lots of Christmas stories were shared.
The group met again on Jan. 29 with 21 present. Soup and desserts were shared. An old friend, Jerry Maddox, who has moved away to Martinsville came and brought his chili. After the meal, Chuck Wade gave the tip of the day and Patty Reed told a joke. The door prize was furnished by Kay Condor and won by Barb Vonderheide.
Village Clerk Linda Oakley made her announcements of upcoming events. Feb. 23 will be Basket Binga at the Community Center at 2 p.m. in Strasburg. Strasburg Lions Club will serve its pancake and sausage breakfast on Feb. 29. This year the club will also serve biscuits and gravy.
The group of seniors meets the last Wednesday of the month, and anyone who is 55 or older is welcome to join them at noon for a lunch and fun. February is going to be a casserole lunch. Everyone is bringing their favorite to share and there will be desserts.
