On Dec. 18, 11 of the Strasburg-Stewardson Seasoned Citizens met in the Strasburg Community Center for a Christmas party.
There were lots of finger foods, candy, cookies and pineapple lemonade punch.
The meeting started with Pledge of Allegiance, and Mike Reed gave the blessing.
After eating and visiting, Larry Giertz gave the tip of the day. If you have any junk you want to get rid of, put it in an Amazon box or a UPS box and put it on the front porch, it will be gone in no time.
Two games were played with prizes for the winners. Janice Wade won the present in the "Pass the Gift" game and Kay Condor won the Christmas song game.
After the games, members shared personal Christmas stories and exchanged gifts. Everyone received a pair of Christmas socks. Some were pretty and some were funny.
Attendance was low due to doctor appointments, injuries or illness. Chris Storm and her husband, Floyd, were unable to attend.
Anyone 55 or older is invited join Seasoned Citizens the last Wednesday of the month at noon. The January meeting is going to be a soup lunch.
