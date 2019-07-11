SDS announces new office manager

SDS Technology announced the appointment of Vanessa McKee as Office Manager. She will join the leadership team of Steve Schallert, President and CEO, Sherry Waldo, Sales and Marketing Manager and Tim Woodall, Service Manager.
McKee, a Spark College graduate, was hired as purchasing clerk in May 2014. Prior to joining the team at SDS, she worked in various administrative roles at Kern Manufacturing and ADM. As Office Manager, Vanessa will oversee all day-to-day operational duties, continue to do all purchasing for the company, as well as oversee the finance department of the company.
Vanessa is married to John McKee, and the mother of three.
SDS Technology, is an IT and technology services provider.
