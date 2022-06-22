Sherry Waldo has been appointed General Manager of SDS Technology. She will join the leadership team of Steve Schallert, President and CEO; Vanessa McKee, Purchasing and Office Manager; and Tim Woodall, Service Manager.
Waldo, a Lake Land College graduate, was hired as Sales and Marketing Manager in May 2016. Before joining the team at SDS, she worked in various administrative roles at Kingery Printing, Southern Illinois Bleacher and Irwin Telescopic Seating. As General Manager, Sherry will oversee performance, strategic operational and customer relation duties, and continue to lead sales and marketing for the company.
Sherry is married to Doug Waldo, the mother of two and grandmother of one. Her hobbies are camping, painting and spending time with her family.
As Effingham-based IT and technology services provider, SDS has been working closely with customers since 1984 to provide customized IT services to meet their individual needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.