Scott Bland elected to Illinois Bankers Association board

The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) announced that Scott E. Bland has been elected to the IBA’s Board of Directors. The election was held on Aug. 12 during the organization’s virtual Annual Conference.
Bland is the Senior Vice President of Operations at First Neighbor Bank, a $550 million community bank headquartered in Toledo. He is responsible for managing the operations activities for the bank’s nine offices located in Toledo, Greenup, Neoga, Casey, Mattoon, Charleston, Tuscola, Newman and Paris. He began his career with First Neighbor Bank, formally known as The First National Bank in Toledo, in 1985 as a computer operator. He has held many positions within First Neighbor Bank over the past 36 years.
Bland is a graduate of Cumberland High School. He graduated from the Illinois Bankers Association Bank School in 1992. He is currently serving Cumberland County as the Chairman of the Emergency Telephone System Board (E-911). He is an Advisory Board member for the Neal Center YMCA and also an Advisory Board member for First Neighbor Bank. Bland is currently serving on the Illinois Bankers Association Annual Conference Committee.
Bland has volunteered and served in leadership roles for several community organizations. He has been a board member and Past Chairman of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Foundation Board, and a board member for the Village of Greenup to name a few. Bland has also been a licensed Emergency Medical Technician/Paramedic for both the Greenup and Toledo communities for over 30 years.
“The IBA is pleased and honored to have Scott serve as a member of our board,” said 2021-2022 IBA Chair Michelle Gross, State Bank of Bement. “He will be a great asset to the association’s Board of Directors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.