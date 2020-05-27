Schumachers among beginning farmers recognized for commitment to bright futures

Six young and beginning farmers and farmer couples from central and southern Illinois were named FreshRoots Directors Cup honorees recently by Farm Credit Illinois, including Andy and Monica Schumacher of Sigel.
The Schmachers are fourth generation Cumberland County corn, soybean, wheat, hog and cattle farmers. Andy is a full-time farmer and custom operator. Monica is an accountant at Midland States Bank and for the farm. They farm with Andy’s father and will transfer complete ownership of the operation by the end of the year. Andy, 34, and Monica, 32, began farming in 2009 and have one daughter.
“The best farmers and stewards of the land have learned from others and produced more with less,” says Andy. “As we continue growing our role in the operation, we will strive to maintain current mentor relationships and expand our knowledge through learning opportunities.”
The Directors Cup presented by the cooperative Board of Directors celebrates young and beginning farmers committed to continuous learning and intentional living for a brighter future for their farm family business and community. Honorees receive $5,000 and a commemorative keepsake.
Cooperative members were selected by a panel of seven industry representatives, including one FCI Board member, based on a combination of each applicant’s unique farm beginnings, personal and business aspirations, and passion for building a brighter future for their farm business and community.
The Directors Cup award is part of the FreshRoots young and beginning farmers program, which provides lending assistance and learning incentives to farmers up to age 40 or in their first 10 years of farming.
“Today’s newest farmers need a resilient business mind and commitment to lifelong learning, especially in today’s volatile economy,” says Eric Mosbey, FCI Board Chair. “The Board of Directors celebrates the determination these beginning farmers display while developing ground-breaking skills and practices to invest in their futures.”
“FCI delivers cooperative value and support for beginning farmers prioritizing personal growth and professional development through the FreshRoots learning incentives and lending assistance,” says Aaron Johnson, FCI president and CEO. “The Directors Cup is another tangible way FCI is Helping the Next Generation of Farm Families Succeed.”
