Stew-Stras
The following Stewardson-Strasburg students were awarded scholarships.
Matthew Martin Debolt Memorial Band Award and Scholarship — Kiefer Reel
Harding University
Jacob Agin of Shelbyville is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University's Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8.
Agin received a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
Matthew Martin Debolt Memorial Art Award and Scholarship — Austin Vonderheide
