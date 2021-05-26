Stew-Stras

The following Stewardson-Strasburg students were awarded scholarships.

Matthew Martin Debolt Memorial Band Award and Scholarship — Kiefer Reel

Harding University

Jacob Agin of Shelbyville is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University's Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8.

Agin received a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Matthew Martin Debolt Memorial Art Award and Scholarship — Austin Vonderheide

