Sean Silva
On Aug. 4, Sean Silva of Effingham graduated from Missouri Military Academy's (MMA) Cadre Leadership Camp, which provides an intensive leadership training regimen that hones leadership and team building skills so cadets can effectively serve as leaders in the Missouri Military Academy 132nd Corps of Cadets.
For their training exercises, cadets were divided into three groups for round robin-style training. They participated in multiple adventure-style training exercises on back campus using MMA's obstacle course and trails along the 288-acre campus. They also made heavy use of MMA's other outdoor amenities, including the rappel tower, Flanagan Paintball Field, Centennial Gymtorium and more.
Cadets also practiced drill formations, squad fire movement techniques, hand and arm signals and physical training. In a classroom setting, they reviewed leadership techniques, plus MMA customs, traditions and core values.
