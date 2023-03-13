Illinois Bankers Association
The Illinois Bankers Association is currently accepting applications for its annual scholarship program, aimed at promoting excellence in the field of banking and developing a talent pool of future banking leaders.
The Illinois Bankers Scholarship Fund awards scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to high school graduates or undergraduate college students who are planning to pursue a career in the field of banking. The scholarship awards are made possible through the generosity of Illinois banks and bankers who have donated to the Illinois Bankers Scholarship and the Linda J. Koch Scholarship funds.
“We are committed to supporting the next generation of banking leaders,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “These scholarships will help talented and motivated students achieve their academic and career goals while also contributing to the future success of the banking industry.”
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be high school graduates or undergraduate college students who are planning to pursue a career in the field of banking.
Applicants must also:
• Be sponsored by an IBA member financial institution and an accompanying bank officer. Banks may sponsor more than one applicant
• Offer proof of enrollment or admission letter from a college or university; all accredited in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities are eligible
• Provide GPA and school transcripts for use in the applications process
The deadline to submit a completed application is March 31. Interested students are encouraged to visit Illinois.bank for more information and to apply for the scholarship.
Bishop Mutual Insurance Company
Bishop Mutual Insurance Company of Dieterich will again be awarding four scholarships in the amount of $500 each.
All area schools have been mailed the scholarship eligibility guidelines and applications. Bishop Mutual Insurance Company should receive these applications no later than April 1.
The scholarship committee of Bishop Mutual will evaluate each application and the awards will be made from these evaluations.
Bishop Mutual, which was organized in 1882, writes in a 12-county area, including Effingham County and 11 adjacent counties. The company is affiliated with Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company of Grinnell, Iowa. This will be the 19th year that Bishop Mutual has awarded cash scholarships to area students.
Applications and eligibility guidelines can be picked up at all the area high schools and at the company office in downtown Dieterich. If more information is needed call Bishop Mutual Insurance Company at 217-925-5665.
