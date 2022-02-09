J&J Gaming Charity announces the opening of The Jim and Kay Jansen Scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year.
Since 2018, this scholarship has aided nearly 30 students who have chosen St. Anthony High School to further their education. The scholarship covers 100% of tuition and fees for four years for incoming freshmen attending St. Anthony High School.
Eligible students must be transferring to St. Anthony High School and must not have attended St. Anthony Grade School. Six scholarships will be awarded to students who are accepted and registered for the upcoming school year.
The purpose of this scholarship is to expand the appeal of the St. Anthony High School culture and curriculum throughout south-central Illinois. The scholarship awards will be limited to no more than two students from any one grade school or junior high school.
“The Jansen family has always been philanthropically involved in the community. Their grandchildren have had wonderful experiences at St. Anthony High School and they would like as many students as possible to have the opportunity to experience the culture and curriculum that St. Anthony High School provides for its students. The Jim and Kay Jansen Scholarship grants the opportunity for interested students to join the St. Anthony High School family without the financial concerns,” said J&J Gaming CEO Bob Willenborg.
More information and the application for the scholarship can be found at jjventures.com, stanthony.com, or picked up at the St. Anthony Parish office located at 101 E. Virginia Avenue in Effingham.
Applications are due by March 31 and must be turned into the St. Anthony Parish office or emailed to Carrie Koenig at ckoenig@stanthony.com.
Since 1929, J&J Ventures has been a strong community partner reinvesting in the communities in which it serves through philanthropy and charitable giving. The ownership group of J&J Gaming, Bob Willenborg, Jack Jansen and Kay Jansen focus its charitable giving on child development, education and lifelong learning. The Jansen family has stayed dedicated to this purpose as part of J&J’s commitment to being an active and responsible member in all of its partnering areas.
J&J Ventures Gaming LLC and its affiliate, J&J Ventures Amusements LLC, are headquartered in Effngham.
