The Strasburg Community Action Network (SCAN) met for its quarterly meeting on Sept. 29. Seventeen members were in attendance.
The minutes and treasurer reports were approved. A donation has been made to the village for the Long-Term Park Fund, and $500 has been paid to the Shelby County CEO program for high school students. This is the third year SCAN has been a sponsor. A $200 donation to the Stew-Stras PTSA Angel Tree also was approved.
The purchase of new playground equipment for the park is on hold for now as the village insurance will only approve prefabricated equipment.
Two successful Burrito Days were held with funds going to the 2021 Car Show.
The 2020 Farmers Market and changes for 2021 were discussed.
The new Little Hatchets Soccer was discussed. There are three teams of younger children and two teams of older children. Games have been played every Sunday at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. during September and ended Oct. 11. SCAN thanks the coaches who have helped out with the practices and games. Turnout each Sunday has been good.
Committees were formed to plan a monthly Gnome Give-Away in 2021 and to look into having a Village Christmas Tree.
A house is staked in York Acres subdivision and will be going up soon. The village board will be opening the north end (Phase II) of York Acres subdivision and more lots will be for sale. Contact the village office if you are interested in purchasing a lot.
Upcoming events:
- Oct. 12-Dec. 14 — Biggest Loser Contest, $20 to participate, winner takes home half the pot.
- Saturday, Nov. 14 — Annual Santa Brigade Breakfast, 6-10 a.m. at the Strasburg Community Center. There will be no Christmas Market this year. Drive-thru, carry-out or dine-in seating will be available. All proceeds will go toward the Strasburg Community Foundation Improvement Fund to be used for park improvements.
- Saturday, Dec. 12 — SCAN & Village Year-End Recognition Celebration, 6 p.m. Soup Supper, 4-6 p.m. The Volunteer of the Year will be announced at this event. Send nominations to the village office, info@strasburgil.com.
The next SCAN meeting will be Jan. 26, 2021.
