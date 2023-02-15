SBL Weight Management Program expands to Effingham

Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Weight Management Program is expanding to the SBL Bonutti Clinic in Effingham.
“Every day as a physician I see people with chronic health conditions that could be improved with weight loss. But losing weight is easier said than done,” Internal Medicine Physician Doug Kabbes, MD, admits.
“Some 73% of our population is overweight or obese, and the number climbs every year. Being overweight contributes to the development of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, sleep apnea, hypertension, depression, liver disease and cancer, much of which can be either cured or alleviated with weight loss,” he added.
Kabbes is completing course work to become board-certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine, one that certifies physicians who want to bridge the gap between obesity and chronic disease. As part of his efforts, Kabbes works in conjunction with the SBL Weight Management Program. It aims to incorporate a focused exercise and nutrition program, prescription medication that encourages weight loss, and bariatric surgery (sleeve gastrectomy) to promote weight loss by restricting food intake and disrupting the digestive process. The comprehensive weight-loss program includes ongoing support to help permanently keep the weight off.
“When I was young, I was an overweight kid. I decided to make changes by exercising, getting involved in sports and eating better, which was transformational, but I realize the difficulties others may have, especially in achieving long-term results. Some have dieted their entire lives, and weight continues to be a struggle for them. I hope to offer people help and most importantly, hope, through our Weight Management Program,” Kabbes said.
The Effingham Weight Management program is offered in the Effingham Walk-In Clinic at the SBL Bonutti Clinic, Entrance B.
