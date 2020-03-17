Sarah Bush Lincoln will begin screening all patients and visitors on Wednesday, March 18, at three entrances at the Health Center, Entrance F, B and H.
Temperatures of patients and visitors will be taken when they present the health center. They will be asked screening questions regarding symptoms (cough, sore throat, shortness of breath) travel and whether they had exposure to someone with the virus.
Patients with a fever equal to or greater than 100.4 degrees F will be given a mask and allowed to seek the services they needed.
Visitors with a temperature equal to or greater than 100.4 degrees F or any positive responses to the symptoms, travel or contact with someone with COVID-19, will be denied entrance into the building. It is recommended they call their primary care provider. If they are escorting someone to their appointment, they will be directed to wait in their car.
Entrances F and H will be locked at 5 p.m. People can always exit the building through these doors.
In the extended campus clinics, patients and guests will be screened in the same manner and visitors who are positive to these screening questions will be directed to wait in their cars as well.
Sarah Bush Lincoln will open a 24/7 Hotline at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. The number is 217-258-7474 and is only for COVID-19-related questions.
