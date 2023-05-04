Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at local clinics, schools, businesses and other locations in May.
On Monday, May 8, the van will be at Hobby Lobby, located at 1006 North Keller Drive, in Effingham. Appointments can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
The van provides mammograms to women who do not otherwise have access to, or may not be able to afford these screens. Women who qualify for the East Central Illinois Breast and Cervical Program operated through Prairie State Women’s Health will receive their mammogram for free. Services are available to all women, regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers the yearly mammogram are welcome, too.
Women 35 and older, with or without insurance, may call to schedule a mammography exam. Women under 35 must have a physician order, but do not need insurance coverage to schedule a mammography test.
To schedule an appointment, call 217-258-2588.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.