Sarah Bush Lincoln is hosting hospice volunteer training classes at the Lincolnland Hospice office in Prairie Pavilion 2 on the Sarah Bush Lincoln main campus.
People like Chris Halsey chose to become a volunteer because she had family members use hospice services and witnessed firsthand the empathy needed for end-of-life care.
“I immediately knew I was called to be a part of the Lincolnland Hospice volunteer team. I want to do anything I can to ease the minds of patient and families, showing them the love and compassion my family felt,” Chris explained.
Through her volunteer work, Chris has stayed with patients while their caregivers and family members take much-needed time to grocery shop, do laundry or other tasks. She prays for the patients while they sleep and socializes with them when they are awake. Chris has volunteered since 2012.
“Being a Lincolnland Hospice volunteer has been a privilege and one of the most impactful, beautiful experiences of my life. I am humbled to be able to help families at such a vulnerable time of their lives, and I’m happy that they allow me to be a part of their story,” Chris said.
Upon completion, participants will be eligible to become a Lincolnland Hospice volunteer. Participants need only attend one class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided. The course is free; however, registration is required.
• Friday, April 1
• Wednesday, April 6
• Friday, April 8
The training class will cover history and philosophy of hospice, the role of the volunteer, family dynamics, communications, spiritual care, psychological issues, clinical issues surrounding the terminal illness, pain control, grieving and bereavement.
Lincolnland Hospice provides medical and support services, including nursing, emotional and spiritual care to people who are terminally ill and their family members. When a person is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, their lives and the lives of those who love them drastically change. As a certified volunteer, participants will be there to support people in their community during difficult times in their lives.
Lincolnland Hospice serves 20 counties in east-central Illinois: Bond, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, Montgomery, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Wayne.
To register or for additional information, call Jennifer Kirk, Lincolnland Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, at 1-800-454-4055 or visit www.sarahbush.org/hospicevolunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.