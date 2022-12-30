Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice is offering a volunteer training class in the New Year, to prepare volunteers to help people and their families in hospice care.
The class is offered two separate days; from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday, January 20, and Friday, February 17.
Class will be held in Prairie Pavilion 2 at the SBL campus, and upon completion, participants will be eligible to become an SBL Hospice volunteer.
The course is free, but registration is required. To register or learn more, contact Jennifer Kirk, SBL Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 1-800-454-4055, or visit sarahbush.org/hospicevolunteer to register online.
The training class will cover an array of topics, including: History and philosophy of hospice, the role of the volunteer, family dynamics, communication and more.
SBL Hospice provides medical and support services, including nursing, emotional and spiritual care to people who are terminally ill and their family members. As a certified volunteer, participants will be there to support people in their community during difficult times in their lives.
