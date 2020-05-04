SBL Heart Center collaborating with Washington University Physicians in Illinois

Sarah Bush Lincoln announces its new cardiology team in the Heart Center and collaboration with Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc.
Continuing to provide care is SBL Cardiologist Michael LaMonto, DO, and Advanced Practice Provider Allyson Gough, APRN. They are joined by SBL Interventional Cardiologist Dean Katsamakis, DO, and SBL Cardiologist B. Lakshminarayanan, (Dr. Lakshmi), MD.
SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker said, “We could not be more pleased with our new cardiology team, and as members of the BJC Collaborative, we are especially pleased with our collaboration with Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc. This group brings world-renown care and a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our community that is second to none.”
He added while the SBL cardiology team is employed by Sarah Bush Lincoln, the community will benefit from the broad strength and world-class reputation of Washington University Physicians in Illinois Inc. as it helps SBL to enhance the quality of its cardiology care.
LaMonto and Gough have been with Sarah Bush Lincoln for many years, while Katsamakis provided cardiology care for the community nine years ago. Lakshmi first came to Sarah Bush Lincoln to practice with long-time cardiologist Dr. Zaveri from 1999 through 2005. He continued to care for many of his area patients through Christie Clinic in Champaign and in a local office.
Esker added, “We are fortunate to bring these great minds together to care for the cardiovascular needs in our community. Their breadth of knowledge is deep, and as peers, they are anxious to work in unison to provide extraordinary care.”
The new relationship was developed through the BJC Collaborative of which Sarah Bush Lincoln has been a part of since 2015.
Sandra Van Trease, BJC group president who provides strategic leadership for the Collaborative, explained, “The BJC Collaborative provides a means of facilitating the exploration and, ultimately, the implementation of potential program and services between and among the Collaborative members to improve access to and quality of health care for patients.”
The newly opened Heart Center provides diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterization with two cath labs at its ready, expanded exam rooms, extensive cardiac rehabilitation following a heart event, stress testing and echocardiography, pulmonary function testing, EKG and nuclear medicine services all in one easy-to-access area through Entrance H at the Health Center.
