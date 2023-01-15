SBL Guild Scholarship
Applications for Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer Guild scholarships will be available starting Monday, Jan. 16.
The applications are available online at sarahbush.org/volunteerservices, and all completed applications must be submitted online by April 15.
The SBL Volunteer Guild Scholarship program offers scholarships to students in the health care field and since 1979 the guild has awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships to students in SBL’s 10-county service area.
To qualify for scholarships, a student must be a resident of the SBL 10-county service area. The service area includes Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
Applicants must also be enrolled or accepted into a hospital-related health care professional curriculum and attending a school that is accredited or recognized as an approved program by the appropriate agencies.
It is recommended that applicants maintain a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, or a 4.5 GPA on a 5.0 scale. Applicants must also demonstrate a need for assistance from the scholarship fund.
For questions, contact Tracy Haddock, Volunteer Services director, at 217-258-2500 or volunteerservices@sblhs.org.
Arts Grant
Art organizations within the East Central Illinois region may apply for the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Grant. The spring application process is open until Jan. 27.
Use of the fund is restricted to presentations that are primarily of the visual and/or performing arts, with priority given to programs presented in the East Central Illinois counties of Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie and Shelby. Use of the fund is also restricted to entities of Eastern Illinois University, and non-profit organizations and schools. Grants are not awarded for the purchase of equipment or to individual artists to support the creation of works of art.
Priority for funding will be given to programs that:
• Target general audiences, especially audiences recognized as underserved in terms of the arts.
• Have a strong educational component to introduce or explain the art form presented.
• Pilot projects or show promise of encouraging follow-up arts activities.
• Make use of Eastern Illinois University resources.
• Capitalize on a unique situation involving a noted artist, troupe or ensemble.
• Show tangible project support (cash and/or in-kind) from the sponsoring entity and/or the targeted audience or community.
To apply go to www.eiu.edu/doudna and click on the Ruth & Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Fund link at the bottom right of the main page. Then complete and submit the application. The applications will be reviewed after the Jan. 27 deadline and a decision will be made by mid-February. For questions call 217-581-8513 or email dfmalak2@eiu.edu.
