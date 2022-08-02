After 46 years in health care, Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital President & CEO Greg Starnes has announced his retirement effective at the end of November.
Starnes has been the president and CEO of Fayette County Hospital for the last 16 years.
“These last 16 years have been the best of my 46 years in the health care profession. The compassion, determination, commitment, perseverance and support displayed by the employees have helped to shape our hospital into a really good one that has recently become part of a bigger and better hospital that will help ours soar to new heights. The future is bright,” he said.
“Greg has been an excellent leader at Fayette County Hospital. He helped pave the way to cultivate and develop strong relationships among Sarah Bush Lincoln and Fayette County Hospital employees. His strong and positive relationships with his employees speak volumes about his character and leadership. We are very grateful for his work and are excited to now own the hospital,” said SBL President & CEO Kim Uphoff.
“I have so much admiration and gratitude for the employees who weathered the past challenging times with me. What lies ahead for them is extremely positive. Over the next several years, there will be $20 million spent on our hospital, including infrastructure improvements, equipment upgrades, a new medical office building on the hospital campus and enhancement of employee wages and benefits. Everything I have seen at Sarah Bush Lincoln is so professional, attractive and accessible; that is what lies ahead here for our employees and the communities we serve. I know that our employees will be well taken care of, and this will give me great peace of mind when I am retired,” said Starnes.
Uphoff noted that Starnes has been responsible for the hospital’s operations and has been quite successful at recruiting very good physicians and other providers, including specialists such as a general surgeon, an orthopedic surgeon, a rheumatologist, an endocrinologist, a pain management specialist and a pulmonologist, to name a few, to the hospital.
“The addition of these hard-to-recruit specialists reduces the need for community members to leave town for those services,” she added. “His leadership will be missed. We wish him the very best in his retirement four months from now.”
