SBL Fayette County Hospital announces next CEO

Sarah Bush Lincoln President & CEO Kim Uphoff announced that Karen Dyer has been named the next SBL Fayette County Hospital CEO, assuming the role later this year. SBLFCH President & CEO Greg Starnes announced his retirement plans in July.
Dyer, a Sullivan native, has been with Sarah Bush Lincoln for more than 20 years serving in hospital management operations. She has served as the director of Rehabilitation Services, which includes PT/OT, speech, audiology, massage therapy, the Center for Healthy Living fitness gym, medical weight management, and Healthy Communities that encompasses Healthy Kids education and the Dental Services.
Uphoff added that not only has Dyer operated her areas of responsibilities with great efficiency and enhanced employee engagement over the years, she has held key leadership roles as an Illinois Performance Excellence examiner, an SBL internal Baldrige steering team member, an SBL Performance Excellence facilitator, a charter team leader for Excellence a Way of Life (EWOL), which is the Health Center’s service culture, and now sits on the Excellence a Way of Life steering team at Fayette County Hospital. Traditionally, her patient care areas are at or above the 75th percentile in patient experience.
“Karen leads by example and works diligently to achieve our goals, while always striving to provide the best possible patient experience and clinical outcomes for her patients. I have had the pleasure of working with Karen for more than 20 years and am confident she will be an exceptional leader for this hospital and will be embraced by the community,” Uphoff explained.
Dyer will begin working with Starnes to learn more about the hospital and long-term care’s daily operations in an effort to create a seamless transition. Dyer is excited about the opportunity to work with staff and looks forward to helping to guide the enhancements to the facilities over the next two years.
“There is a significant amount of capital being invested in SBL Fayette County Hospital that will really make the patients’ experiences even better and help the staff work more efficiently. Our partnership has been so well-received by employees and the community. I hope to build on the existing momentum,” she said, “I am eager to work with the Fayette County Hospital executive team to ensure the future success of this community hospital.”
Dyer, and her husband, who is self-employed, have two young adult children. For more information call Sarah Bush Lincoln at 217 258-2540.
