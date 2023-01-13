Sarah Bush Lincoln is expanding its endocrinology services at the SBL Bonutti Clinic beginning in February.
Advanced Practice Provider Hannah Dukeman, APRN, will provide endocrinology care at the SBL Bonutti Clinic, Suite 201, which is also the Interventional Pain Management suite.
Dukeman joined the SBL Endocrinology team in 2022, where she also cares for patients at the SBL Family Medical Center in Mattoon, working alongside Endocrinologist Sathya Subbiah, MD. By providing care at the Bonutti Clinic, Dukeman offers patients in the southern region a closer option for primary endocrinology care.
Dukeman said, “I’m from Effingham, and I’m naturally eager to help care for people in and around the community, many of which I call friends.”
Dukeman graduated from Eastern Illinois University with her nursing degree. She started her career as a medical/surgical nurse with SBL, and she worked in Home Health with SBL as well. Dukeman earned her Master’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University, and she also previously worked as a family nurse practitioner in endocrinology in Effingham.
Endocrinology involves treatment of disorders and other issues related to glands and the hormones they make, as well as metabolism and all the biochemical processes that make the body function, including how the body changes food into energy and how it grows.
Dukeman treats anything on the endocrinology spectrum, such as thyroid dysfunction, Graves’ disease, osteoporosis, metabolic abnormalities, adrenal disorders, and hormonal issues. She is also a certified diabetes educator (CDE).
