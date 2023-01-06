Sarah Bush Lincoln Cardiology is expanding its operations, as the new Effingham Cardiology Clinic will open at the SBL Bonutti Clinic on Monday, January 16.
Cory Hess, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, is joining SBL and will be the primary provider at the clinic. Hess, a Teutopolis native, is excited to join SBL and to provide a needed service in the Effingham area.
“I’ve learned a lot about Sarah Bush Lincoln and its history, and I jumped at the opportunity to open a cardiology clinic in Effingham, a service people previously didn’t have local access to with SBL,” Hess said.
The new Cardiology Clinic offers residents in SBL’s southern service area a closer option for routine cardiology care. SBL Cardiologist Michael LaMonto, DO, said having a provider in Effingham is helpful for his patients.
“Now Effingham-area people can receive SBL Cardiology care closer to home. Cory is a great guy with wonderful experience, and there’s a lot of people in Effingham who know him and trust him,” LaMonto explained.
Dr. LaMonto and SBL Cardiologist Batlagundu Lakshminarayanan, MD, will also visit the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.