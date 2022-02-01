SBL Bonutti Clinic opens in February

After 18 months of construction, the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic is opening in three phases.
On Monday, Feb. 14, the Orthopedic and Occupational Medicine clinics, Interventional Pain Clinic and Diagnostic Imaging opens. A week later, on Monday, Feb. 21, Physical and Occupational Therapy opens.
The third phase opens in late summer after the front entrance of the building is complete, the old building removed, and a parking lot is built. Internal Medicine Clinic, Pediatrics, Walk-In Clinic and the Laboratory will open at this time.
Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker said, “We have planned for this day ever since we acquired the Bonutti Clinic. We couldn’t be more pleased with how our architects and contractors listened to our ideas and made our vision a reality. This beautiful building will serve us and our patients well for many years to come.”
The roof line of the building features lighting that changes to reflect special occasions and specific health care recognition days.
“We are grateful for the support of the community and are pleased that our facility will greet visitors off of the interstate and welcome them to Effingham,” Esker added.
Until the front is complete this summer, patients will enter through Entrance B on the northwest side of the building. Staff will be present to greet visitors and help them find their destinations.
The first floor is occupied by Diagnostic Imaging, and Physical and Occupational Therapy. The Laboratory and Walk-In Clinic are also on the first floor and opening in summer. Due to supply chain delays, the new MRI inside the building will be functional in March, however, the mobile unit with the most up-to-date technology will be moved to the east side of the building for patient use. Also available through Diagnostic Imaging is X-Ray, CT and Ultrasound.
The new facility features a spacious therapy gym and a therapy pool with lifts and a treadmill that help people rebuild strength in a non-weightbearing manner. The new space and equipment will allow for enhanced treatment options.
The second floor, accessed by a staircase and an elevator, is occupied by Orthopedics and Occupational Medicine including Orthopedic Surgeons Joseph Ajdinovich, MD, Peter Bonutti, MD, Michael Chioffe, MD, Tim Gray, MD, Frank Lee, MD, Didi Omiyi, MD and Internist Louis Schwing, MD, along with Advanced Practice Providers Kayla Deters, APRN, Stacia Dennison, APRN, Evan Hakman, PA-C, Jenn Hess, APRN, Nick Watkins, PA-C, and Nick Williams, PA-C. In addition, Interventional Pain Management including Brian Ogan, MD, and Advanced Practice Provider Melissa Paholke, APRN, is housed there as well.
Additionally, during the third phase, Internist Louis Schwing and Advanced Practice Providers Megan Steffan, APRN, and Cari Fearday, PAC, who specializes in pediatrics, will move into their suite on the second floor.
An open house will be hosted in late summer.
