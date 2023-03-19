The Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic updated its offerings by offering new services, adding space for treatment and providing specialties to those who seek care.
Pediatric therapy, speech therapy and aquatic therapy are now all offered on the ground floor at the clinic. These new services have allowed the therapy staff to offer expanded treatment options to people in the area, when it may not have been previously accessible.
Speech-Language Pathologist Rachel Yockey offers speech therapy for people of all ages at the SBL Bonutti Clinic two days a week, and the clinic has a private treatment room dedicated for therapy sessions.
Also new to the clinic are pediatric occupational therapy and pediatric physical therapy. Stacy Carroll, PT, Brooke Dirks, OT, and Yockey each offer pediatric therapy services.
Inside the rehab suite, a room specifically for pediatric therapy has been added, which Carroll said has been a great addition to the program.
"We have never offered pediatric therapy in Effingham, so it has been exciting to have a space dedicated to this population here," she explained.
Shortly after the new building opened, physical therapy offered aquatic therapy, with Grace Schuler, PTA, providing this service.
Along with the new therapy services added, the clinic continues to provide the following specialty services: Dry needling and certified hand therapy. There is also a new space for lymphedema treatment.
Heather McDaniel, OT, is certified in lymphedema, which is a build-up of fluid in soft body tissues when the lymph system is blocked or damaged. Treatment focuses on reducing swelling and preventing complications.
Krista Waldhoff, DPT, offers dry needling, which treats muscle pain and muscle stiffness, and Lori Niemerg, OT, is a certified hand specialist in the clinic.
Additionally, the clinic also offers stations for work conditioning therapy and has a new gym with updated equipment.
