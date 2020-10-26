With colder temperatures and winter approaching, Sarah Bush Lincoln is making changes to its COVID-19 testing sites and procedures. The Drive-Thru COVID-19 garage will close at noon on Saturday, Oct. 31.
On Nov. 2, COVID-19 testing for those who need a test prior to a procedure or surgery, will receive the test inside the new SBL Surgery Center on SBL campus directly south of the current location (1007 Health Center Drive). Those seeking tests prior to a procedure will be registered by their provider and given an appointment time.
For information about pre-procedural testing, call The Surgery Center at 217 258-7400.
The Mattoon Walk-In Clinic will become a Respiratory Clinic on Nov. 2 seeing people with COVID-19 symptoms, Influenza A & B, RSV, breathing issues, etc. Symptomatic patients will be seen by a medical provider and can be tested for respiratory illnesses at this clinic. The Respiratory Clinic, located at 200 Dettro Drive, Mattoon, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Respiratory Clinic does not treat children under 3 months old or anyone under 6 months old for RSV.
Community COVID-19 testing will also be available at the Respiratory Clinic, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday by appointment. The appointments are necessary to help manage the number of people coming to the clinic at one time for the test. A portion of the lobby has been partitioned for this purpose.
Those seeking tests will call 217 258-7490 to preregister and get an appointment time. There are no out-of-pocket costs, and they will not see a provider. Upon arrival, the staff will ask for an insurance card or driver’s license to verify the information before a test is performed.
People with general illnesses, sprains, wounds and other medical issues are asked to seek care at their primary care provider or at the SBL Walk-In clinics in Charleston, Tuscola and Effingham.
For more information about COVID-19 community testing and the Respiratory Clinic, call the Respiratory Clinic at 217 238-3000.
