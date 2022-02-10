On Monday, Feb. 21, the SBL Altamont Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinic opens. The medical facility is located in the former Dollar General building located at 15 North Main Street in downtown Altamont.
“We have many patients traveling from Altamont and from throughout the area for physical therapy at our Bonutti Clinic. Now, we can provide services more conveniently in downtown Altamont,” Karen Dyer, Rehab Services Director, said.
The physical therapy building is one block east from the SBL Altamont Medical Center, the clinic of Family Practitioner John Opilka, DO, and Advanced Practice Providers Kim Burgess, Heather Forys, Randi Berg and Kathryn Koester, APRNs. Rehab services will complement the care provided at the Altamont Medical Clinic.
The SBL Altamont Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinic is staffed with certified therapists who tailor rehabilitation programs to better achieve the patient's needs. Minor renovations have been added on the inside of the building, such as creating a reception area and adding private treatment rooms, staff offices and a main gym area. The inside boasts state-of-the-art physical therapy equipment, along with new paint and carpeting. Supply chain issues have delayed the arrival of some equipment.
The clinic is welcoming new patients.
