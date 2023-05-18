SBL Advanced Wound Center receives award for clinical excellence

The Sarah Bush Lincoln Advanced Wound Center was awarded the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
This marks the seventh consecutive year in which the center received the award. The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes in 2022, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92% and a wound adjusted comprehensive healing rate above 75%.
“We strive to provide the best possible care, and this award indicates that we are making a difference for people in our community,” wound specialist Robert Biggs, MD, said.
“Being recognized seven straight years for providing this high-quality care is great, and it assures people that we will help them recover from serious wounds,” Greg Spillman, Advanced Wound Center director, said.
The Advanced Wound Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
The SBL Advanced Wound Center is located on the main campus in suite 302 on the west side of the Health Center.
