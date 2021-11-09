Sarah Bush Lincoln to host Christmas lights event

Sarah Bush Lincoln extends an invitation to the community to enjoy an expanded collection of holiday décor from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.
The SBL Christmas light display includes a 28-foot-tall Old Man Winter, giant colored light bulbs, light-adorned trees, and a walk-thru, white-lit ornament. Santa will also be visiting campus in his red convertible sleigh.
“We are happy to provide beautiful holiday decor after a challenging year for so many people. Sarah Bush Lincoln enjoys investing in spaces for everyone to admire,” Chris Kessler, community services representative, said.
The drive-thru path will start at the main Health Center entrance on the southwest side of the SBL campus and go east toward Loxa Road. Drive-thru participants can tune into a special SBL Christmas radio station and will be given candy canes, “reindeer food” for kids and other goodies.
Community members are encouraged to use the lighted display for family photos on other days beside Nov. 18, for sake of traffic safety. For more information, contact SBL Communications at 217-258-2420.
