Colorectal cancer can be devastating, but it doesn’t have to be. Detection is easy and free at Sarah Bush Lincoln’s free colon cancer screen clinics. If you are 45 or older, pick up a Hemosure colon cancer screening kit while supplies last.
- Noon to 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, Center for Healthy Living, 1004 Health Center Dr. Suite 110, Mattoon
- Noon to 2 p.m., Friday, April 29, SBL Evergreen Clinic, 1104 West Evergreen Ave., Effingham
This easy-to-do free screen is non-invasive and has a 97 percent accuracy rate. Colon cancer is treatable in its earliest stages. Without periodic screenings, it is usually found in its latest and least treatable stages.
People who should screen include individuals over the age of 45, people with a strong family history of colon cancer, those who have never had a colonoscopy, and people with chronic diarrhea/constipation, rectal bleeding, black stool, and drastic changes in bowel habits.
For more information, call SBL Gastroenterology at 217-258-4155.
