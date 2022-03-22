Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.