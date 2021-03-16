Sarah Bush Lincoln patients will receive appointment reminders on a new and enhanced platform that provides detailed information on each appointment.
Sarah Bush Lincoln deployed PatientEXP this week as a better method to communicate and interact with patients and their families. Diagnostics Imaging Operations Manager Paula Birdsong explained that the new system will provide patients with their week’s itinerary of appointments, if they have multiple appointments, along with daily reminders and location instructions via text messaging, voice calls and emails. The information can also be sent to designated family members.
“As a society, we have grown accustomed to getting text messages and voice call reminders for all sorts of appointments and many of us have come to rely on these methods to get us to our appointments on time. We’re excited to launch this new system that will combine medical provider appointments with appointments for diagnostic imaging services,” Birdsong said.
She added that as Sarah Bush Lincoln continues to expand, patients are not familiar with SBL’s main campus or where particular provider offices are located.
“We hope this helps lessen the confusion and frustration for our patients and their families,” she said.
Archie Cobbs, CEO of PatientEXP, said, “We are delighted to partner with Sarah Bush Lincoln to bring intelligent, timely and relevant communication to patients and patient families. Facilitating the very important communication that occurs between the health system and the patients it serves not only improves efficiency for everyone, but also leads to better health care outcomes.”
Patients may opt out of this service if they wish through any method in which they receive the communication.
For more information, call Paula Birdsong at 217-238-4762 or Jody Deters at 217-238-6299 for provider office reminders.
