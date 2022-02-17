Sara Jennings awarded United Way Champion of the Year

Sara Jennings was recently named United Way Champion of the Year.
“Sara joined the Board of Directors in 2011 and has been instrumental in the success of the organization. Sara’s dedication in obtaining donations for the campaign, raffle, as well as personally donating to the campaign and raffle, is one of the many reasons Sara was chosen by her peers. Sara does a great job promoting United Way year-round, and is always looking for ways for others to partner with United Way. We are blessed to have her on the board,” said Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer.
Sara hosts the Annual Labor Day Celebration fundraiser at their home. Although the celebration has not been held the past two years due to COVID, she hopes to be able to have the event in 2022. Funds raised at this event go to United Way of Effingham County.
The Champion of the Year replaces the Spirit of Caring Awards for Outstanding Organization, Outstanding Volunteer and Outstanding Board Member. The Champion of the Year was open to all businesses, individuals, donors and board members who made a great impact in 2021. United Way Board members submitted their vote to honor someone who has been a champion to the organization. The nominations were then reviewed by the Executive Committee.
The Champion of the Year will continue to be an annual award open to all businesses, individuals, organizations and board members presented at the annual meeting. Since there was no in-person annual meeting this year due to COVID, the award was announced and presented at the Feb. 15 Board of Directors meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.