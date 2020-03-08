St. Anthony’s Junior High School Scholastic Bowl team remains undefeated after a triangular match held at Charleston Middle School on March 3.
The varsity team won both of its matches, defeating Charleston 300-170 and Paris Crestwood 285-150. The junior varsity team fell to Charleston 60-135 and to Crestwood 90-135.
Individual scorers for St. Anthony were Joanna Mitchell with 120 toss-up points, Elliot Frisbie with 50, Calvin and Veronica Sudkamp with 40 points each, Elvin Flores Martinez with 30, Maggie Broeker Wright and Maddux Clark with 20 points each, and Carson Fallert with 10.
